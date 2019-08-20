Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump looking at possible U.S. payroll, capital gains tax cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters questions in the Oval office of the White House In Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration was looking to cut U.S. taxes on wages and on profits from selling assets such as stocks, but that he was not talking about doing anything imminently.

Speaking to reporters during a White House visit by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump said "I've been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time."

The Washington Post has reported the administration is considering a temporary payroll tax cut to boost the U.S. economy, which has recently shown signs of slowing down in the near future. Millions of U.S. workers pay payroll taxes on their earnings to finance the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and Social Security, which provides income payments for retirees.

Trump, though, said he believes the country is "very far from recession," and that the White House has weighed tax cuts for a while. At the end of 2017, Trump signed a massive tax overhaul passed by the Republican-led Congress and has since promised to follow up with another round of major changes.

Still, trade tensions with China have stoked concerns that the U.S. economy is heading for a downturn, which could dampen Trump's prospects for re-election in 2020.

Trump said he would not need the approval of Congress to link the tax on profits from asset sales, known as capital gains, to inflation. According to tax code experts, investors would pay far less capital gains tax under an inflation index.

"I'm not talking about doing anything at this moment, but indexing is something that a lot of people have liked for a long time. And it's something that would be very easy to do," he said. "It is something I am certainly thinking about."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pIt's the Fed, but the world will have its say
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
04:14pItalian Prime Minister to Resign, Declaring End of Coalition -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:13pSUPPLIER ADVOCACY NETWORK : MEMA Will Host Roundtable with Indiana Congressman Date: August 20, 2019
PU
04:09pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
04:08pCITY OF DIEPPE : Possible discolouration of water due to a water transmission line inspection
PU
04:07pTSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,213.31
RE
04:07pTrump looking at possible U.S. payroll, capital gains tax cuts
RE
04:06pWall Street rally stalls as financials slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group