Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:08pm BST

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States would not imminently impose new tariffs on autos imported from Japan.

At a press conference during a global summit in Biarritz, France, Trump was asked if he was still considering the levies, which he can institute under U.S. trade law if his administration finds that the imports threaten national security.

"Not at this moment, no, not at this moment," Trump said. "It's something I could do at a later date if I wanted to but we're not looking at that."

The United States and Japan reached a broad framework of a trade agreement last week, with Tokyo making concessions on agriculture but Washington maintaining current auto tariffs.

Trump told the press conference that the possibility of the tariffs was "one of the reasons we made a deal."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; editing by Grant McCool and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pTrump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat--6th Update
DJ
12:34pTrump says confident China sincere about wanting a trade deal
RE
12:33pTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
12:16pGlobal stocks, dollar rise as Trump remarks ease China trade tensions
RE
12:08pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
12:08pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
12:06pU.S. business investment appears to struggle in third quarter
RE
12:05pviv, Co. releases an Application predicting baby’s schedule of development milestones by Artificial intelligence (AI) and supporting baby-care
SE
12:04pOil steadies as U.S.-Iran optimism faces U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
12:03pGlobal Stocks, dollar rise as Trump remarks ease China trade tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group