Trump official denies report on interim China trade deal - CNBC

09/12/2019 | 11:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump's trade advisers are not considering an interim trade deal with China that could delay some U.S. tariffs, CNBC reported on Thursday, rebutting a Bloomberg report that a limited deal was under consideration.

A senior White House official said an interim deal was 'absolutely not' on the table, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/2URpx0r.

The CNBC report came shortly after Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2I1zgw4 that Trump's trade advisers have discussed offering China a limited trade deal that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time in return for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.

Some of Trump's top trade advisers in recent days have discussed the interim deal ahead of two rounds of face-to-face talks with Chinese officials in Washington, Bloomberg added.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Andrea Ricci)

