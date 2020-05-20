Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump opens door to in-person G7 June meeting amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 11:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of G7 leaders near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person gathering of world leaders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David," Trump tweeted. "The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!"

In March, the Republican U.S. president had canceled the physical summit scheduled for June, at the time moving to a video conference as nations grappled with the shutdown of international travel and multiple U.S. closures amid the outbreak.

The leaders' April and May discussions were also moved to teleconference.

But in a tweet, Trump said holding an in-person summit would be a symbol of the United States and other countries seeking to return to normal, something the president has urged should happen quickly despite concerns from public health experts.

All 50 U.S. states have sought to re-open at least partially as of Wednesday, although the nation's capital and its surrounding suburbs remain largely shuttered. Camp David is located about an hour's drive north of Washington in Thurmont, Maryland.

The pandemic has afflicted the United States more than any other country, with more than 1.5 million known infections and more than 90,000 deaths.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aBank of England governor Bailey speaks in parliament
RE
11:42aChair of UK accounting watchdog leaves in setback to audit reform
RE
11:35aMorgan Stanley launches wealth management business in Canada
RE
11:34aWall Street climbs as investors hold out for recovery; Nasdaq at three-month high
RE
11:29aTrump opens door to in-person G7 June meeting amid coronavirus
RE
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Albany — May 2019
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Augusta-Richmond County — May 2019
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Columbus — May 2019
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Macon — May 2019
PU
11:29aOccupational Employment and Wages in Warner Robins — May 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings
5Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group