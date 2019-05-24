Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 08:16am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted a swift end to the ongoing trade war with China, although no high-level talks have been scheduled between the two countries since the last round of negotiations ended in Washington two weeks ago.

"It's happening, it's happening fast and I think things probably are going to happen with China fast because I cannot imagine that they can be thrilled with thousands of companies leaving their shores for other places," Trump said during remarks at the White House, providing no evidence of such an exodus.

Trump also said he will meet with China's President Xi Jinping when they attend the G20 meeting next month in Japan.

Both countries have blamed each other for the breakdown in talks, which were intended to end trade tensions between the world's two largest economies marked by tit-for-tat tariffs.

Trump made the remarks during a free-wheeling news conference after touting a plan rolled out by his administration to provide the country's farmers with an aid package to combat the effects of the trade war, which have hit them particularly hard.

After Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods last year, China curbed purchases of U.S. soy, leaving farmers sitting on a stockpile of the commodity. China has also retaliated with tariffs on U.S. corn, pork and other products.

"The $16 billion in funds will help keep our cherished farms thriving and make clear that no country has veto on America's economic and national security," Trump said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander and Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : RPI April 2019
PU
08:25aHuawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year
RE
08:23aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Farmland Pollinators
PU
08:16aTrump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
RE
08:15aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
08:06aCURRENCIES : Theresa May's Resignation Is Not Good News For British Pound, Say Analysts
DJ
07:58aFutures attempt rebound after sharp sell-off in previous session
RE
07:50aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rebounds As Stocks Attempt To Claw Back From Weeklong Selloff
DJ
07:48aUK shoppers pause in April after surge in spending
RE
07:48aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Young African entrepreneurs pledge to turn youth unemployment into opportunity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Retailer Casino's shares rebound after Rallye gets protection from creditors
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES STORES-DISCOUNT.COM
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About