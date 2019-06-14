Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump presses Lockheed to keep open a Pennsylvania plant slated for closure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 07:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump hosts White House showcase of American-made products in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Lockheed Martin Corp to keep open its Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, a week after the weapons maker announced the planned closure of the facility.

The F-35 fighter jets maker had announced plans to close the plant, which does "completion work" for Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopters, citing a multi-year slump in the rotorcraft industry, possibly due to the protracted downturn in oil prices. The plant employs about 465 employees.

Trump wrote on Twitter that he had spoken with Lockheed Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson "about continuing operations for the Sikorsky plant in Coatesville," while adding that "she will be taking it under advisement and will be making a decision soon."

"While Pennsylvania is BOOMING, I don't want there to be even a little glitch in Coatesville - every job counts. I want Lockhead to BOOM along with it!" Trump wrote, misspelling the name of the company.

Pennsylvania often is a pivotal state in U.S. presidential elections. Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2020, won the state in the 2016 election. Coatesville is roughly 40 miles (65 km) west of Philadelphia.

Lockheed confirmed that its CEO had a conversation with Trump about possible future alternatives for the plant.

"We had an open and constructive conversation and I agreed to explore additional options for keeping the facility open," Lockheed wrote on Twitter, quoting Hewson.

Lockheed had previously planned to close the plant by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21pJustice Memo Backs Mnuchin on Trump Tax Returns -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:57pSouth Korea imports no Iranian crude for May - customs
RE
07:47pTrump presses Lockheed to keep open a Pennsylvania plant slated for closure
RE
06:40pAMAZON, FIVERR, AIRBUS : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 24
06:38pU.S. Justice Department set to decide on T-Mobile, Sprint merger as soon as next week - source
RE
06:37pApollo in talks to finance Dish Network bid for T-Mobile, Sprint assets - sources
RE
06:30pHealth Canada to allow some edible cannabis products starting mid-December
RE
06:14pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Fire Prevention Order issued for BLM lands in northwestern Utah
PU
06:09pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 17, 2019
PU
05:54pU.S. Justice Department set to decide on T-Mobile, Sprint merger as soon as next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
2BEYOND MEAT INC : Chicken producer Perdue enters crowded plant-based meat market
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Hometown Food Recalls Some Flour Produced by ADM Milling on E.coli Concerns
4DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. : DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Tru..
5FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ADDITION TO DRONEHUNTER® PLATFORM FAMILY: F700 Patriot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About