Trump promises tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China

MANKATO, Minn./WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President
Donald Trump on Monday vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10
months, in part by setting up tax credits for U.S. companies
that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from
China.
Trump, seeking to build support ahead of the Nov. 3
election, told supporters during a visit to Mankato, Minnesota,
his administration would also strip federal contracts from
companies that outsourced work to China.
"We will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs
from China back to America," Trump said during an hourlong
speech. He also predicted the U.S. economy would bounce back
strongly from the economic shock caused by the coronavirus
pandemic - as long as he was re-elected.
"What we're doing together is nothing short of an economic
miracle and now we're doing it again," Trump told cheering
supporters. "We built the greatest economy in the history of the
world and now I have to do it again."
Trump hailed increased retail sales in recent months. But
data released last week showed U.S. retail sales increased less
than expected in July as consumers cut back on purchases of
motor vehicles. They could slow further in the months ahead amid
spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a cut in unemployment
benefit checks.
The Trump administration is taking action on multiple fronts
to rebalance U.S. economic ties with China, including through
restrictions on Chinese firms like technology giant Huawei, bans
on popular apps like TikTok, and a spate of executive orders
aimed at ensuring domestic production of key products.
At the time, the administration is using "Buy America"
requirements and incentives to persuade U.S. firms to bolster
domestic supply chains, especially for critical supplies, such
as drugs and medical equipment.
The Republican president, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden
in the polls, said his tax cuts and other measures were
strengthening the U.S. economy despite the pandemic.
He said the administration planned further tax cuts, and
reductions in regulations to encourage more investment at home,
but gave no specific details.
"We will end our reliance on China, we will make our
critical drugs and supplies right here in the United States," he
said, in an apparent reference to an executive order signed last
month to boost production of medicines and medical equipment.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)