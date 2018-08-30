Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump ready to ratchet up China trade war with more tariffs - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:31pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to quickly ramp up a trade war with China and has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion (153.76 billion pounds)more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The White House declined comment on the Bloomberg report, which cited six unidentified sources, and deflated markets. The S&P hit session lows, and the U.S. dollar, Chinese yuan and U.S. Treasury yields also fell.

Trump has credited his electoral success to his hard line on trade, which he has argued hurts U.S. workers and favors foreign competitors. Washington is demanding Beijing improve market access and intellectual property protections for U.S. companies, cut industrial subsidies and slash a $375 billion trade gap.

The world's two largest economies have already applied tariffs to $50 billion of each other's goods in a tit-for-tat trade war. Talks aimed at easing tensions ended last week without major breakthroughs.

The new proposed 25 percent tariffs would affect consumer products including home building supplies, technology products, bicycles and apparel.

A public comment period on the proposal is set to end on Sept. 6, and Trump plans to impose the tariffs after that deadline, Bloomberg said.

Some sources said Trump had not made his final decision, the Bloomberg report said. Trump administration officials have been divided over how hard to push Beijing.

Trump, who has threatened to impose duties on virtually all of the more than $500 billion of Chinese goods exported to the United States each year, told Reuters in an interview earlier this month that resolving the trade war with China would "take time" and that he had "no time frame" for ending it.

The report on Trump's China stance coincides with U.S. negotiators pushing to hammer out a deal with Canadian counterparts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Additional reporting by Makini Brice, Jeff Mason and David Lawder; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool)

By Roberta Rampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pMerrill Lynch does about face on fiduciary-era policy
RE
10:04pApple expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12
RE
10:02pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : Following McCaskill Advocacy, Tariffs on Newsprint Reversed by Trade Commission
PU
09:52pONEIDA COUNTY NY : Picente Introduces Oneida County Dairy Farmer Sustainability Action Plan
PU
09:47pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : ICGA Delegates Move on Issues Impacting Iowa Corn Farmers at Annual Grassroots Summit
PU
09:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks drop on China trade worries; Argentine peso roiled
RE
09:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks drop on China trade worries; Argentine peso roiled
RE
09:34pGreece faces 'long road' after exiting bailout - Weidmann
RE
09:31pTrump ready to ratchet up China trade war with more tariffs - report
RE
09:29pDollar advances on U.S.-China trade concerns, emerging market woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.