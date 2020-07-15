Trump revamps key environmental law in bid to fast track pipelines, roads

(Adds more details, comments throughout)
WASHINGTON/ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - President Donald
Trump on Wednesday announced final plans to expedite permitting
for infrastructure like oil pipelines and road expansions, a
move that critics say will sidestep the need for public input,
especially from low-income and minority communities.
The proposal to change how the 50-year-old bedrock National
Environmental Policy Act https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-climate-nepa/white-house-unveils-plan-to-speed-big-projects-permits-idUSKBN1Z81IM
(NEPA) is implemented is part of Trumps broader campaign to
curtail environmental regulations to boost industry and
fast-track projects that can take years to complete.
Among other things, the final rule says that federal
agencies need not factor in the cumulative impacts of a
project, which could include its impact on climate change and
have significant and long-lasting consequences.
"Today's action is part of my administration's fierce
commitment to slashing the web of needless bureaucracy that is
holding back our citizens," Trump said in a speech at the UPS
Hapeville Airport Hub in Atlanta.
He said one major project that will get an expedited review
is the I-75 lane expansion project from Atlanta to Macon,
Georgia.
Trump's efforts have often been blocked or slowed down by
the courts after lawsuits.
Just last week https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-pipelines/end-of-an-era-series-of-u-s-setbacks-bodes-ill-for-big-oil-gas-pipeline-projects-idUSKBN2491M5,
a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down
because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had failed to do an
adequate NEPA impact study, and the Supreme Court blocked
construction of the Keystone XL line from Canada pending a
deeper environmental review.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ)
proposed the changes to NEPA in January, kicking off a public
comment period. Officials had called the proposal "the most
significant deregulatory proposal" of the Trump administration.
The final rule doesn't differ significantly from the draft
proposal, which sets a two-year deadline for environmental
impact statements and a one-year deadline for less stringent
environmental assessments.
"This change means that reviews of big federal projects will
ignore massive problems like climate change, even as some of our
most important financial institutions warn of the threat it
poses," said Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of
the Senate environment committee.
Environmental groups also said that watering down NEPA
deprives low income and minority communities, often in the
shadow of large federal projects, of input.
"As COVID-19 and police brutality ravage Black, Latino, and
Indigenous communities, the Trump administrations perversion of
the protections under NEPA deal another blow to these same
communities," said Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president of
the liberal Center for American Progress.
Energy and other industry groups applauded the changes.
"The new rule updates ... regulations by reducing
unnecessary paperwork, setting timelines for environmental
reviews and reduces frivolous litigation efforts designed to
simply stall or delay vital infrastructure projects," said
Independent Petroleum Association of America President Barry
Russell.
The CEQ received over 1 million comments after the January
proposal, many of which opposed the changes and offered evidence
that they could have "harmful results," said Caitlin McCoy, a
staff attorney for the Harvard Law School Environmental and
Energy Law Program.
This could make the rule vulnerable in lawsuits, she said.
"CEQ will need to show that it grappled with these adverse
comments and considered all of the important aspects of making
these changes, otherwise aspects of the regulations could be
ruled arbitrary and capricious," she said.
Environmental organizations have said they plan to sue the
administration over its rule on the grounds that it has
attempted to rewrite a U.S. law without congressional action.
We have consistently defeated this administrations
relentless, vicious dismantling of safeguards for people and the
environment, and we will do so again with this final rule, said
Susan Jane Brown at the Western Environmental Law Center.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Aurora Ellis and
Sonya Hepinstall)