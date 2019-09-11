Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump rules out for now cutting capital-gains taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at HBCU week conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out for now slashing taxes on capital gains after a meeting with his advisers, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Trump was meeting with advisers to discuss the possibility of lowering capital-gains taxes by indexing earnings to inflation.

Trump said last month that such a plan could be under consideration, before apparently reversing course, saying that indexing capital gains taxes to inflation could be perceived as elitist.

"President Trump was thoroughly briefed on the complex economic, legal and regulatory issues, and concluded that at this time he does not feel enough of the benefits will go to the middle class," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Tying capital gains taxes to the inflation rate could lower the taxes investors pay on profits from selling assets.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 0.68% 165.15 Delayed Quote.10.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pJapan's machinery orders slip as trade gloom hits business spending
RE
09:53pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:46pForever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- 2d Update
DJ
09:43pOil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
RE
09:33pGE begins divestment of Baker Hughes with $2.7 billion share sale
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pUK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey
RE
09:07pMexico sees diminished threat of U.S. tariffs after effort to curb migration
RE
09:06pSino-U.S. trade thaw sparks risk rally, euro awaits ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group