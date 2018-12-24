Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

White House advisers say President Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, aiming to quell speculation that Mr. Trump's anger over monetary policy might lead to a confrontation that could jar volatile financial markets.

Mick Mulvaney, the president's incoming chief of staff, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that Mr. Trump "now realizes" he cannot sack the Fed chairman. That follows Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement Saturday that the president hadn't suggested firing Mr. Powell and didn't believe he could do so.

Mr. Trump had called on the Fed not to raise interest rates in the days leading up to a two-day meeting last week at which the central bank unanimously approved a quarter-percentage point increase in its benchmark rate. The president was furious about the Fed's action, say people familiar with the matter, and is also unhappy over the central bank's effort to shrink its holdings of bonds acquired after the 2008 financial crisis.

Stocks last week suffered their worst weekly selloff since the 2008 financial crisis, with investors concerned about trade tensions with China, a partial government shutdown, slowing economic growth abroad, the fading boost from U.S. fiscal policy and the Fed's rate plans.

Mr. Trump has blamed the central bank for market jitters. He fumed to advisers in recent days about Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, and wondered aloud if he could fire the Fed leader, though advisers weren't sure if he was serious, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"I never suggested firing Chairman Jay Powell, nor do I believe I have the right to do so," Mr. Trump told Mr. Mnuchin, according to Mr. Mnuchin's Twitter statement Saturday.

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mr. Powell hasn't had a substantive conversation with Mr. Trump since he was announced as the president's pick to lead the Fed in November 2017. Mr. Trump's advisers in recent days have discussed arranging a meeting between the two men in the coming weeks, said a person familiar with the matter.

"I think the increasing of interest rates and the shrinking of the Fed portfolio is an absolutely terrible thing to do at this time, especially in light of my major trade negotiations which are ongoing," Mr. Trump said in a statement to Mr. Mnuchin that the Treasury secretary posted on Twitter.

Mr. Trump has expressed displeasure in recent weeks over Mr. Mnuchin's role advocating for Mr. Powell's selection by the president last year to lead the central bank. He has also vented to advisers about the volatile markets.

In a statement Sunday, Mr. Mnuchin said he had spoken individually with the chief executives of six large banks to ensure they had sufficient lending capacity. The statement puzzled some former Treasury officials because such readouts are more common during periods of elevated financial-market stress. Analysts warned a pre-emptive bid to calm jittery investors risked sending the opposite message.

Several of Mr. Trump's advisers are disappointed the president has publicly criticized the Fed leader, according to people familiar with the matter. They have counseled him that Mr. Powell may ultimately slow down rate increases and that it will be easier for him to do if he isn't seen as responding to such unusual public pressure.

Tensions between advisers have also become public. After trade adviser Peter Navarro told a Japanese newspaper last week the White House hoped the Fed would stop raising rates, Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said he disagreed, adding it wasn't appropriate for White House economists to comment on monetary policy.

Legal analysts who have studied the issue say it isn't clear whether the president has the authority to replace the Fed leader over a policy dispute. Either way, legal and market analysts have said it would be futile and chaotic for him to try because it would undermine confidence in the nonpartisan foundation of central banking.

If Mr. Trump could dislodge the Fed leader, a replacement wouldn't be viewed as politically independent.

Further, the current composition of Fed leadership and the central bank's decentralized authority would make it difficult to quickly reorient monetary policy.

Monetary policy is decided by the Federal Open Market Committee, which includes the seven members of the Washington-based board of governors, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, and five of the 12 presidents of regional Fed banks, which are appointed by those banks' private boards.

The governors and the New York Fed president have permanent FOMC votes, and four reserve bank presidents rotate onto the committee for one year at a time. Mr. Trump has filled four seats on the Fed's board, and there are two vacancies because the Senate hasn't acted on Mr. Trump's remaining nominations.

All four votes to increase rates this year have been unanimous, and last week's decision was approved by all four governors appointed by Mr. Trump. The governors serve staggered 14-year terms to insulate them from political pressures.

Mr. Trump's attacks on the central bank break with a 25-year precedent in which presidents didn't publicly criticize the central bank.

For several decades, most Fed leaders faced private pressure from the president to hold rates low. After a fight with Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson asked the Justice Department if he could remove a Fed board governor. His lawyers advised him that disagreement with policies didn't amount to valid cause for dismissal, according to Robert P. Bremner's biography of Mr. Martin.

Last week, Mr. Powell repeatedly said political pressure would never influence the Fed's decisions. "Political considerations have played no role whatsoever in our discussions or decisions," he said. "Nothing will deter us from doing what we think is the right thing to do."

The president's criticism of the Fed shows the central bank isn't truly independent from politics, said Mark Spindel, an investment manager who has co-written a book on the history of the Fed. "Raising rates is always hard, so having political support is vital," Mr. Spindel said.

Earlier this decade, Mr. Trump warned that the Fed's easy-money policies would yield runaway inflation, which didn't materialize. As a candidate for president in 2016, he accused the Fed of keeping rates low to help Democrats and warned that they were fueling a bubble. Fed leaders have long said partisan politics don't enter their decision-making.

