Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Rattles Stock, Bond Markets -- Update

By Nathan Allen and Corrie Driebusch

Stocks and bond yields around the world fell Friday after President Trump threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexico, capping a brutal month for markets as rising trade tensions roiled investor confidence.

The threat pushed stock markets down as investors feared applying tariffs on Mexican products could hurt corporate earnings, increase prices for U.S. consumers and crimp economic growth. As investors sold stocks, they moved to government bonds, gold and the Japanese yen, all assets typically perceived as safer. The Mexican peso fell 2.5% against the dollar as investors reacted to concerns about the country's ability to withstand tariffs from its largest trading partner.

"This will impact consumer spending. This will impact corporate earnings. This is utilizing a trade policy tool to enforce policy outside of trade, and that sets a concerning precedent and leaves investors wondering how else tariffs could possibly be used," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. "Markets were already freaking out over existing tariffs. We've just thrown gas on the fire."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 240 points, or 0.9%, in recent trading, while the S&P 500 also fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%, erasing Thursday's slight gains for the indexes. The Dow industrials are on track for their sixth consecutive week of losses, the longest losing streak since 2011, and set to end May down more than 6%, their biggest one-month decline since December.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys declined to 2.149% from 2.227% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 20-month low. Yields on German 10-year bunds fell to minus 0.208%, matching an all-time low reached in July 2016. Dutch 10-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time since October 2016, at minus 0.011%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. Gold, a haven investors tend to put money in when they're worried about the economy, rose 1.3% to $1,308.40 a troy ounce.

Mr. Trump said late Thursday that the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on its southern neighbor starting June 10, unless the country takes action to deter the flow of Central American migrants passing through its borders. The levies could hit 25% by October if Mexico fails to satisfy the White House's demands.

Among the stocks that have been hit particularly hard by the tariff news was Constellation Brands, maker of Corona and Modelo beers. Shares fell 6.7%, while Kansas City Southern, which operates a railroad that extends into Mexico, dropped 5.7%.

Bank stocks, which have struggled all month, fell further on Friday, with Bank of America Corp. off 1.6%, putting its monthly loss at 13%. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is off 1.2% on Friday, and off nearly 10% in May.

Bank shares are getting a double hit. Falling interest rates narrow the gap between what banks charge borrowers and what they pay depositors, so lower yields are pressuring shares of big banks. Furthermore, bank performance tends to be a reflection of the economy, as banks do well when companies and consumers are spending freely and taking out big loans. Higher tariffs threaten to curb that spending.

Shares of auto makers and their suppliers, which are highly exposed to trade fluctuations, were among the biggest losers. In the U.S., General Motors and Ford were down more than 2.5% in recent trading. Both companies have extensive manufacturing footprints in Mexico and rely on a network of suppliers that transport raw materials and semifinished products back and forth across the border.

Using tariffs to influence migration policy shows the White House is prepared to use trade to gain leverage outside of the economic sphere, Martin Moeller, co-head of Swiss and global equity at Union Bancaire Privée said. He suggested the next target could be NATO members that refuse to raise military spending in line with U.S. demands.

"If a NATO member isn't complying, tariffs could be also used as a weapon against such a country to force whatever political issue they have," he said.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 1.1%, with Germany's export-heavy DAX index down 1.7% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 falling 1%.

Energy prices slid even lower, with U.S.-traded crude oil down 2.2% to $55.33 a barrel. The price of oil is on track to drop more than 13% in May, which would be its worst single month since November when it fell 22%.

Weakness in Europe followed a tough session in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8% and the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2%. The Hang Seng fell more than 9% in May while the Shanghai Composite lost 5.8%, marking both of their biggest one-month drops since October.

Official data showed Chinese factory activity dropped by more than expected in May, exacerbating market turmoil on Friday. The factory purchasing managers index fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, suggesting the country's manufacturers have been hit harder than expected by the continuing tensions with the U.S.

Mr. Moeller said the weak data is unlikely to prompt the Chinese to soften their negotiating position with the U.S., though Beijing may review its domestic stimulus policies in an effort to boost local consumption.

