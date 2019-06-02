Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat Trips Up Manufacturers Shifting Out of China

By Santiago Pérez

TIJUANA, Mexico -- The trade fight between the U.S. and China has pushed firms to shift manufacturing to Mexico to avoid tariffs and keep prices steady. Now the prospect of new U.S. tariffs over immigration threatens to disrupt that shift and drive up costs for American consumers.

Many products made in China, from cosmetics to digital cameras, have been slowly gravitating to Mexico following a series of tariffs imposed on Chinese exports. If the U.S. begins hitting Mexico with steep tariffs -- as President Trump this week threatened to do unless the country stems cross-border migrant flows -- companies will start running out of options for affordable products.

Cosmetic Colors, a thriving Mexican producer of eyeliners and other cosmetic products, recently got a EUR7 million ($7.8 million) order from European cosmetic giants for items that were previously made in China and faced a 25% tariff. The company's high-end plant in the city of Toluca exports 85% of its products to the U.S. for the world's top cosmetic brands.

"If we are told to pay a 5% tariff, I could absorb the cost," said company chairman Tomás Espinosa. But if tariffs reach 25%, he said, the costs would be spread along the supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers and consumers, and lead to a spike in prices paid by U.S. consumers.

"Outside of Mexico or China, there's no third country," Mr. Espinosa said. "A similar product made in Europe could cost 40% more."

Until now, Mexico has been seen as a winner in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Companies like China's Hisense, one of the world's largest television manufacturers, is bringing more suppliers to Mexico as it aims to switch production of all U.S.-bound flat screen TVs to its largest plant outside of China -- a high-end facility overlooking the Pacific Ocean near the U.S.-Mexico border.

GoPro wants all of its U.S.-bound cameras to be in production in Guadalajara, Mexico, in the second half of the year as it seeks to insulate the firm against possible tariffs.

For the Trump administration, the shift is positive because Mexico's exports on average contain about 35% or more U.S. parts, whereas Chinese exports contain far less, at about 4%.

Now, a cloud of uncertainty is returning to Mexico, which sought to maintain its strong links with the U.S. by agreeing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement after Mr. Trump took office.

For the first time since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, Mexico edged out both China and Canada as the top trading partner of the U.S. on a quarterly basis, counting both imports and exports.

U.S. imports of Mexican goods rose 5.4% in the quarter from the year-earlier period, while imports of Chinese goods were down nearly 15%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Part of the reason for the shift are tariffs. In September, the U.S. slapped 10% import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and in May raised the tariffs to 25% for products such as circuit boards and microprocessors, as the latest round of bilateral trade talks hit an impasse. Mr. Trump also has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese goods that aren't currently taxed, virtually covering all Chinese exports to the U.S.

Security-sensor producer Universal Electronics Inc., much like the action- camera maker GoPro, said it is moving some production operations from China to Mexico to avoid the tariffs.

But there is another, less obvious reason for the shift to Mexico: The Trump administration is more closely monitoring the percentage of Chinese parts in Mexican exports, as part of its effort to stop what it says is a flow of goods that are largely Chinese but carry a "made in Mexico" designation, according to company executives and trade lawyers. Goods branded as Mexican-made gain tariff-free access under the Nafta; those that don't qualify face a 25% tariff.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they say, has stepped up its use of a little-known rule -- called substantial transformation analysis -- to determine how much value-added work was added to goods from exporting countries.

The agency "is definitely more carefully scrutinizing any merchandise that is coming to the U.S., that they saw coming from China and now see it coming from another country," said Lenny Feldman, an international trade attorney with the U.S.-based Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg law firm.

A spokesman for the agency said that one of its roles is determining the proper duties for products from China and that it views the substantial transformation analysis as crucial.

To meet the agency's tighter scrutiny, some companies have been bringing along growing numbers of suppliers to Mexico with them. The shift is likely to deepen supply chains in North America and could help Mexico move beyond simple assembly of products to more sophisticated processes, much as the country has become a leader in car manufacturing.

"What I've been seeing is more training going on in Mexico. Training schools for elaborate sets of manufacturing and for complex types of manufacturing operations. Not simple screwdriver operations," said Thomas Keating, an attorney at Rock Trade Law, a U.S. customs- and international-trade law firm. "This is good for Mexico. Instead of getting simple assembly jobs, now more technical production jobs will be moving to the country."

But Mr. Trump's latest tariff threat to Mexico is likely to push up prices of consumer electronics in the U.S. "There are no alternatives for U.S. consumers, it will affect 82% of TVs sold in the U.S. market because they come from Mexico or China," said Román Caso, head of the country's electronics-industry group Canieti in the northwest region, one of Mexico's manufacturing centers.

Economists say higher tariffs for Mexico and China also won't force companies to relocate to the U.S. as desired by Mr. Trump but instead push them to go farther afield in search of other low-cost nations.

"Companies will just go elsewhere, Vietnam or wherever," said Luis de la Calle, a former top Mexican trade official. "But if they go to Vietnam, sourcing from the U.S. goes to zero, because Vietnam has one supplier, which is China. So the U.S. loses."

The consumer-electronics industry in Rosarito and neighboring Tijuana, just across the border from San Diego is home to one of the world's largest TV assembly hubs for U.S. consumers, who buy some 45 million flat screens every year.

Until now, nearly all of the value of consumer-electronics goods assembled in Mexico originated in Asia, and for TV screens the value-added in Mexican assembly plants represents just 2% to 3%. Components such as glass panels and circuit boards are made in China and other Asian countries.

That is starting to change, however. Hisense invested some $30 million in 2018 to bring suppliers of packaging material and optical sheets for its flat screen TVs. It set up its own metal-stamping and plastic-injection operations at the factory, which operates with state-of-the-art robotic equipment to make circuit boards with chips that work as the brain of smart TVs.

This year the company plans to invest $5 million or $10 million to boost output of TV screens in Rosarito to 5 million in 2020 from 2.7 million last year, while expanding its workforce to 2,500 from 1,200.

That means moving production of more than two million TVs currently made in China for the U.S. market, and being prepared for substantial transformation tests, executives say. The next stage for the firm will be to manufacture home appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners for tariff-free export to the U.S.

"Trade tensions have some influence on investment decisions," said Thomas Yu, head of Hisense's Mexico unit. "The idea is to make Hisense a global company, and make Mexico a manufacturing hub due to its strategic location."

