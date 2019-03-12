Log in
Trump's Secretary of State Wants Energy Companies to Help Spread U.S. Values

03/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

By Timothy Puko

HOUSTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implored a room full of energy executives on Tuesday to help the U.S. use its growing status as an oil and gas superpower to counter foreign rivals and promote free trade and democracy around the world.

Speaking to a standing-room crowd at the CERAWeek energy conference here, Mr. Pompeo said countries including Russia and Iran had long used their oil and gas assets to trap weaker nations into subservient relationships. By promoting the trade of oil and gas by companies -- American as well as foreign -- the U.S. has an opportunity to demonstrate the virtues of a free-market system, he said.

"We're not just exporting American energy. We're exporting our commercial value system to our friends and to our partners," Mr. Pompeo, a former oil-field-services company president, said. "The more we can spread the U.S. model of free enterprise, of the rule of law ... the more successful the U.S. will be."

Mr. Pompeo led off his critiques of other world powers with China. By putting man-made islands and military installations in the South China Sea, he said, China is blocking smaller countries in the region from $2.5 trillion worth of energy reserves there. He also said China's work building energy infrastructure in Africa is structured to trap governments there into debt while keeping the jobs created for Chinese citizens.

"Many (Asian nations) don't have the capacity on their own to stand up to the coercive behavior of China," Mr. Pompeo said. "They all welcome companies from the U.S. and they welcome the American capacity for the rule of law."

Organizers said the speech by a sitting U.S. secretary of state was unprecedented at the annual conference, formally known as CERAWeek by IHS Markit, which brings together thousands of energy executives, analysts and government officials from dozens of countries.

Some attendees said Mr. Pompeo's presence -- at a gathering where leaders from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have made the biggest news in years past -- illustrates how sharply the geopolitics of energy have changed.

The U.S. has doubled its oil output in a decade, surging to the top of the list of world producers. And new technology and a boom in shale drilling are likely to push the country's exports beyond those of Saudi Arabia and Russia within two years.

The Trump administration has promoted using the country's revived energy muscle in a way that other U.S. leaders have shied away from for decades. The administration has pressured allies to take American natural-gas exports to balance out U.S. trade deficits, and President Trump has bragged about expanding oil exports as a way to undercut the financial clout of rivals.

The State Department, which last year sent a handful of staff to CERAWeek, sent dozens this year. On Tuesday, Mr. Pompeo encouraged oil companies in the audience that work internationally to have their executives visit U.S. embassies in those countries and to confer with the State Department's top energy official in Washington for support.

"We're determined," he said. "We want our team to be on the field in every corner of the world."

Mr. Pompeo also hosted a private meeting with about 20 energy executives before his speech. Jeffrey Martin, the chief executive of utility and fledgling gas exporter Sempra Energy, who was in the meeting, described it as a personal appeal from the Trump administration to business leaders to show that energy is a priority.

"We've transformed this nation into an energy powerhouse that few people yet fully understand," Mr. Martin said. "It's a different phase for our country."

Write to Timothy Puko at tim.puko@wsj.com

