Trump's Tax Returns Requested by House Panel Chairman--5th Update

By Richard Rubin

The chairman of the House tax-writing committee formally requested President Trump's tax returns on Wednesday, kicking off what could be a bruising legal fight between Congress and the Trump administration.

In a letter to the Internal Revenue Service, Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.) asked for six years of Mr. Trump's personal returns and some of his business returns, invoking a federal law that allows the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to seek any person's tax information.

Mr. Trump, breaking with four decades of tradition from presidents and major-party presidential candidates, hasn't released any tax returns voluntarily, despite saying repeatedly during the presidential campaign that he would do so.

"We're under audit, despite what people said, and we're working that out, " he told reporters Wednesday evening at the White House. "I've been under audit for many years because the numbers are big, and I guess when you have a name you're audited. But until such time as I'm not under audit I would not be inclined" to release the returns.

He didn't say explicitly whether he was ordering IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to refuse Mr. Neal's request. That is the step that would begin a legal tussle between the branches of government.

As president, Mr. Trump is under mandatory IRS audit under the agency's procedural manual. He has said the audits date from before he ran for office. However, the law that Mr. Neal invoked says the Treasury secretary "shall furnish" any returns requested by the Ways and Means chairman, regardless of whether a taxpayer is president or is under audit. In fact, it is the existence of the mandatory presidential audit that is the legal basis for Mr. Neal's request, so the committee can examine whether the IRS is doing that job well.

Mr. Neal had said before Democrats took control of the House that he would seek the president's returns, but he had the power to act for three months before writing Wednesday's letter. That delay drew the ire of some on the progressive wing of his party who wanted him to move more quickly.

"After a long first chapter, this is chapter two -- and we're ready," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D., N.J.), said in a statement. "The law is crystal clear and brokers no exceptions. We are prepared legally and morally. If they want a fight, they'll get a fight."

Mr. Neal based his request on the committee's oversight function, arguing that he has the responsibility to oversee whether the IRS is correctly auditing the president's returns.

"Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, has a duty to conduct oversight of departments and officials," Mr. Neal said. "The Ways and Means Committee in particular has a responsibility to conduct oversight of our voluntary federal tax system and determine how Americans -- including those elected to our highest office -- are complying with those laws."

Mr. Neal is using a nearly century-old section of the tax code that gives congressional tax-writing committees the power to obtain anyone's tax information. If the administration refuses, as Mr. Trump suggested on Wednesday, that could lead to a conflict between the executive and legislative branches that could land in court.

Focusing on how the IRS is auditing the president grounds the request most strongly in Congress' oversight responsibility, said Steve Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center who testified before Congress on this law in February.

"I don't see how the president can mount any credible defense on this," Mr. Rosenthal said in an interview Wednesday. "I sure don't see any legitimate grounds for the president to refuse, especially a request that's been so carefully constructed on oversight responsibility."

The administration could attempt to argue that the committee is motivated more by politics than by oversight, making the request not a legitimate legislative function.

The request covers tax years 2013 through 2018, and in addition to the president's personal returns -- Mr. Neal is seeking tax documents regarding eight Trump business entities, including five that the committee says represent the core of the president's business.

Mr. Neal is also seeking details about any audits of Mr. Trump and requested documents related to those audits. Those papers would let lawmakers and their staff see the progress of any audits and some of the back-and-forth document exchanges between the government and Mr. Trump's lawyers.

Those documents wouldn't provide a full picture of Mr. Trump's finances, but they could reveal information about his sources of income, tax-planning strategies and compliance with the law.

Mr. Neal asked Mr. Rettig to provide the documents to him by April 10. Mr. Rettig is scheduled to testify before a House subcommittee on April 9 and at a Senate committee on April 10.

Matthew Leas, an IRS spokesman, declined to comment on Wednesday. Representatives of the Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously has said that he would consult with the agency's lawyers if such a request was made. Mr. Neal sent the letter to Mr. Rettig, the IRS commissioner, who handles tax administration within the Treasury Department.

If the administration hands over the records, it may be hard for the public to tell quickly what is in the documents, because taxpayer privacy laws still apply. Mr. Neal can designate staff members and others to review the returns. The full Ways and Means Committee could later vote to release the returns or a report about them.

"The chairman will oversee a pretty exhaustive review," Rep. Dan Kildee (D., Mich.), a committee member, said in an interview Wednesday. "The expectation is that what will be delivered, when it's delivered, will be pretty hefty and pretty complicated information."

Republicans accused Mr. Neal of weaponizing the tax code and threatening other taxpayers' privacy. They argued that the request was grounded in politics, not oversight.

"This particular request is an abuse of the tax-writing committees' statutory authority," Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, wrote to Mr. Mnuchin on Wednesday.

