Trump's Trade Fights With Mexico and China Weigh on GOP Incumbents

By Joshua Jamerson

EL PASO, Texas -- When Texas Rep. Will Hurd attended a luncheon with a group of local CEOs here to update them on his activity in Washington, he paused when he got around to the subject of Nafta.

The trade agreement with Mexico and Canada is a boon to the Republican congressman's constituents along the border, and anxiety has grown about it since President Trump began seeking to revamp it.

"I shouldn't say this," Mr. Hurd said before likening his views on the Trump administration's Nafta negotiations to his sentiments on the football program at his alma mater, Texas A&M University. "I get excited, I get bummed. I get excited, I get bummed," Mr. Hurd said.

The two-term congressman, whose district became a top target for Democrats after Hillary Clinton beat Mr. Trump here in 2016, already was trying to distance himself from Mr. Trump's immigration policies, interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticism of the intelligence community leadership.

But it is the economic uncertainty surrounding Mr. Trump's trade negotiations that could loom largest this fall in a district like Mr. Hurd's that relies on Nafta for trade across the border with Mexico. Mr. Hurd's district includes about 800 miles of the southern border, more than any other district in the country.

It's a political challenge that has emerged in other competitive House races this year, which complicate the GOP's ability to hold its House majority. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to regain control of the chamber.

In Minnesota, the administration's trade battles are hurting farmers concentrated in the southern half of the state while appearing to help the GOP and iron miners in the north. In Kentucky, Republican Rep. Andy Barr has expressed concern about the effect of Mr. Trump's tariffs on his constituents, who have been hit by retaliatory tariffs, including one on soybeans imposed by China.

Aaron Viramontes, who runs a denim-producing firm in Far East El Paso, attended Mr. Hurd's lunch with business leaders. Mr. Viramontes said he wanted more clarity from Washington on the future of Nafta, which in the 1990s paved the way for his company to expand into Mexico.

"It's confusion, and that's holding us back from being able to understand Nafta," Mr. Viramontes said. "There's no clarification right now. None."

Mr. Hurd said in an interview that he views a recently reached tentative U.S.-Mexico trade deal as "moving in the right direction," but thinks the overall rhetoric coming out of the White House on trade is misguided.

"The acute problem is Nafta 2.0," he said of the efforts to revamp the trade deal. "The chronic problem is people understanding the importance of international trade," he said, noting that a Toyota pickup-truck assembly plant in San Antonio supports thousands of local jobs.

Many of the roughly two dozen House Republicans running in districts Mrs. Clinton won in 2016 are, to varying degrees, seeking daylight from a president unpopular with independents. There are signs the approach is working for Mr. Hurd; the Cook Political Report rates the race as leaning in his favor over his Democratic challenger, Gina Ortiz Jones, a former Air Force intelligence officer.

Mr. Hurd, unlike some GOP incumbents, also has not been outraised by his Democratic opponent. Through the end of June, Mr. Hurd had $2 million in cash-on-hand, compared to the $1.2 million in Ms. Ortiz Jones' coffers.

Democrats acknowledge it is a challenge to oust Mr. Hurd despite the broader headwinds facing Republicans this year. "This has been a tough district," said Manny Garcia, the deputy executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. "It takes a premier candidate, the infrastructure and this mood to all kind of work together."

In a page out of Mr. Trump's playbook, Ms. Ortiz Jones often personally takes to her Twitter account to chide Mr. Hurd.

She is also crisscrossing the sparsely populated and often Democratic-leaning pockets of West Texas, looking to boost turnout among her party's base voters. She recently hosted an intimate town-hall style gathering at a worn-down Mexican restaurant that drew about seven attendees in Pecos, Texas, a town that is home to fewer than 10,000 people.

In attendance was Michelle Taylor, an English teacher in Pecos whose first-ever vote in a midterm election came in 2014, when she voted against Mr. Hurd in his first House campaign. She also voted against him in 2016. "I think this time will be different." Ms. Taylor said, watching Ms. Ortiz Jones work the small gathering of supporters. "I mean, she's great."

In an interview, Ms. Ortiz Jones criticized Mr. Trump's trade posture and Mr. Hurd's wait-and-see approach to the Nafta talks. "Many folks don't just have the luxury to take the longer view on things," said Ms. Ortiz Jones, who recently worked in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative evaluating the potential national security risks of foreign investments.

Some Republicans have said Mr. Trump took a political weight off Mr. Hurd by nailing down a preliminary deal with Mexico, even if Canada ends up excluded from a final free-trade agreement. Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, who is chairman of the House GOP campaign committee, said the tentative deal gave the incumbent a positive development to talk up on the trail.

"He's in a tough position," said Kenneth Flamm, an economist and a professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. "There's a lot of flow back and forth across the border in terms of daily life. The whole region is economically integrated" with Mexico.

