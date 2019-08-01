Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump's tariffs jolt global stocks, lift safe-haven assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Market prices are reflected in a glass window at the TSE in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks took another beating on Friday while investors piled on to safe-haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion (£247 billion) of Chinese imports from next month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.51% to its lowest level since mid-June while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> tumbled 1.91%.

U.S. stock futures lost 0.20% in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 skidded 0.90% to hit one-month lows overnight, while Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.5%.

Trump's move breaks a truce in the trade war struck in June and could further disrupt global supply chains.

"After U.S.-China summit meeting, people had expected there would be a lull for quite some time," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"And the market was also relieved by signs of recovery in the semi-conductor sector. But now investors and companies will have to revise their such scenarios."

China's state media quickly denounced the move, with the editor in chief of the Global Times saying on Friday that a trade deal between the United States and China was now "further away."

The proposed levies triggered a stampede for safe-haven assets, including U.S. bonds, the yen and gold while the yuan and the Australian dollar hit multi-month lows.

Gold held firm at $1,438.9 per ounce, down 0.4% in Asia after having risen 2.4% on Thursday, staying near a six-year high of $1,453 touched two weeks ago.

The yen edged up to 107.25 on the dollar <JPY=EBS> after rising 1.3% overnight, its biggest daily gain in more than two years.

The euro also recovered to $1.1090 <EUR=EBS>, from a two-year low of $1.1027 hit in U.S. trade.

In contrast, the risk sensitive Australian dollar dropped to a seven-month low of $0.6795 <AUD=D4> while the offshore yuan hit a nine-month low of 6.9731 to the dollar.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield fell almost 12 basis points on Thursday to 1.902 percent <US10YT=RR>, hitting the lowest level since Nov. 8, 2016, when Trump won a surprise victory in the presidential election.

Trump's decision has thrown the Federal Reserve another curve ball that may force it to again cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from trade-policy risks after its first rate cut in more than a decade on Wednesday.

Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the rate cut was a "mid-cycle adjustment" and not a start to a full-blown rate-cutting cycle, markets aren't fully convinced.

The October Fed funds rate futures have jumped to now fully price in a rate cut in September, compared with only around 60% before the tariff announcement. Another 25 basis point move is priced in by December.

"In the grand scheme of things, it will become clearer and clearer that the Federal Reserve has started an easing cycle and will have no choice but to cut rates further," said Akira Takei, fund manager at Asset Management One.

The new tariffs would hit a wide swathe of consumer goods from cell phones and laptop computers to toys and footwear, at a time when the manufacturing sector is already reeling from the accumulative impact of the trade war.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its index of national factory activity fell to 51.2 last month, the lowest reading since August 2016. That came on the heels of surveys in Europe and Asia showing factories under the pump, with manufacturing activity in many countries shrinking in the face of intensifying trade frictions.

Oil prices bounced back a tad after suffering sharp falls the previous day.

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $61.24 per barrel, after having fallen 7.0% on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage drop since February 2016.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.1% to $54.52, having shed 7.9% on Thursday.

(Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.05% 26583.42 Delayed Quote.13.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.61% 7801.146355 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 8111.120919 Delayed Quote.24.69%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 21540.99 Real-time Quote.8.47%
S&P 500 -0.90% 2953.56 Delayed Quote.18.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.4% in June (Media Release)
PU
09:39pPentagon puts $10 billion JEDI contract on hold after Trump suggests it favored Amazon
RE
09:37pOil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge
RE
09:36pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
09:36pFactbox - From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
09:36pTARIFF WARS : Duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
09:36pEXPLAINER - TRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS : Paid by U.S. importers, not by China
RE
09:32pJapan to remove South Korea from 'white list' of favored trade partners
RE
09:26pBOJ DEBATED FURTHER EASING IF PRICE OUTLOOK THREATENED : June minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group