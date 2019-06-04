Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump thinks that Meghan, wife of the British royal Harry, is "very nice" even if she has been "nasty" to him, the U.S. president said in pre-released extracts of a broadcast interview.

The rest of the wide-ranging interview, which ITV said would touch on Iran, climate change and Brexit, will be broadcast on Wednesday.

The former Meghan Markle, a U.S.-born actress and now the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, last year, having criticized Trump during his 2016 election campaign.

"She's doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life... I think she's very nice," Trump told ITV's "Good Morning Britain", according to a partial transcript ahead of the broadcast.

"She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't."

The comments add to confusion surrounding Trump's feelings about the royal.

In an interview with British tabloid the Sun ahead of his trip, Trump was confronted with Meghan's 2016 comment that she would move to Canada if he won the presidency.

Trump said he was unaware she made that comment and said on audio tape: "I didn't know that she was nasty."

The comment sparked renewed criticism of how the president talks about women but he denied calling Meghan nasty in a tweet on Sunday.

He sought to clarify further in the ITV interview.

"I wasn’t referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me," Trump told ITV.

Trump is in Britain for a state visit, which will conclude on Wednesday when he goes to Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings of World War Two.

Trump and his wife Melania dined with the queen and her family on Monday at a state banquet. He toasted the queen at the dinner and on Tuesday described her as a fantastic person.

Trump also had warm words for Harry after meeting him at Buckingham Palace.

"I think he's a terrific guy. The royal family is really nice," Trump told ITV. "He couldn't have been nicer."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pARBOR DAY FOUNDATION : Tasty Coffee is all About Healthy Coffee Trees
PU
06:42pSpelling errors, video show Huawei rival stole trade secrets, U.S. jury hears
RE
06:33pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Cap and Trade Bill Takes Constitutionally Allocated Dollars Out Of Oregon Classrooms
PU
06:18pWHOLESOME SWEETENERS : A Dozen Donut Recipe Ideas for a Sweet Summer
PU
06:08pUN UNITED NATIONS : New Permanent Representative of Finland Presents Credentials
PU
06:03pWESTERN GROWERS : Natalie Berend Joins Western Growers Insurance Services as Senior Director of Commercial Lines
PU
06:03pLISA MURKOWSKI : Murkowski Commends Commitment to Alaska LNG Project
PU
06:00pQuebec real estate developer tops Air Canada buyout offer for Transat
RE
05:57pTrump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview
RE
05:53pSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : African Reserve Bank meets with International Monetary Fund
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
2APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
3QUIDEL CORPORATION : QUIDEL : Announces Private Exchange Transactions
4Fusion Foundation Partners with i4SD to Tackle Sustainable Development Challenges Through Smart Infrastruct..
5COOK MEDICAL : Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Bloomington

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About