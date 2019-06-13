Trump says Canada, Mexico behind trade deal, up to U.S. to get it passed

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he hoped Congress would quickly pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, or USMCA. Canada said on Thursday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to meet with Trump on June 20 in Washington to discuss ratification of the trade agreement.

The Trump administration has been pushing Congress to speed up a vote on the agreement. But the Democratic-led House of Representatives has sought more time to review the deal, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressing for improved enforcement mechanisms for labor and environmental standards.

Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, have been seeking a vote on the USMCA before the August recess to avoid budget debates and 2020 presidential campaign activity expected to intensify in the autumn.

But Pelosi controls the schedule for trade legislation in the House and USMCA does not appear likely to come to a vote in that chamber during the summer.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Dan Grebler)