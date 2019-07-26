Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
Larry Kudlow speaks with reporters outside the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered a pessimistic view on reaching a trade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one before the November 2020 election in hopes a Democrat who will be easier to deal with, will win.

During a wide-ranging session with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said China is using stalling tactics and he doubted a trade deal will be reached any time soon, with lead negotiators for the two countries to meet in Shanghai next week.

Trump has been tough on Chinese trade practices throughout his presidency and has levied billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened another $325 billion (£262 billion) if no progress is reached.

China levied tariffs of its own against U.S. products and together the two countries have disrupted global supply chains and shaken financial markets in their dispute over how China does business with the rest of the world.

Trump said China may be delaying a deal in a bid to wait him out in the hope a Democrat wins in November 2020.

"I think that China will probably say 'let's wait,'" he said. "'Let's see if one of these people who gives the United States away, let's see if one of them could get elected.'"

He said the Chinese leadership is probably thinking, "Maybe we can deal with another dope or another stiff" instead of him.

The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on July 30.

It would be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks to end their yearlong trade war.

Talks collapsed in May after China reneged on promises made in earlier negotiations, U.S. government and private-sector sources said at the time.

"I don't know if they're going to make a deal," Trump said of his negotiators. "Maybe they will, maybe they won't."

He said he did not really care, because the United States is taking in billions in tariffs.

While Trump insists the tariffs are beneficial to U.S. Treasury coffers, in reality the costs are passed on to U.S. companies and consumers.

"We haven't even taxed China yet compared to what I can do," he said. "We have tens of billions of dollars rolling in from China," he said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he does not expect a grand deal from next week's trade talks with China but U.S. negotiators hoped to reset the stage for further productive talks on reducing trade barriers.

"They're going to meet next week in Shanghai," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC. "I wouldn't expect any grand deal. I think, talking to our negotiators, they're going to kind of reset the stage and hopefully go back to where the talks left off last May."

"We were doing well. No deal yet, but still on the structural issues, regarding IP (intellectual property) theft, forced transfer of technology, cyber interference, trade and non-trade, tariff barriers and so forth, certainly the enforcement mechanisms," Kudlow added. "But if we were 90 percent there with 10 percent to go ... I think our negotiators want to go back to that spot."

Kudlow said the United States strongly expected China to make goodwill purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, additional reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pFrance's Macron discussed need for broad digital tax deal with Trump - Elysee
RE
06:38pTrump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status
RE
06:25pHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
AQ
06:15pFINRA FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY IN : Regulatory Notice 19-25
PU
06:04pTrump adviser says currency intervention off the table; Trump less clear
RE
06:03pAlphabet, Starbucks drive Wall Street to record high
RE
05:48pTrump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election
RE
05:47pTrump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election
RE
05:29pATOM ENERGY : Announces closing of brokered private placement
PU
05:23pU.S. economy slows in second quarter; weak business investment a red flag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE in talks to combine with Refinitiv - source
2KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kalytera Will Not Proceed with Vote on Potential Share Consolidation
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core
4FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA : State Commission Approves $103 Million for IMPACT 2020 to Improve the Quality of Early..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group