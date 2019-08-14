Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says China should treat Hong Kong 'humanely' before trade deal can be agreed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China wants to make a trade deal but it should treat Hong Kong "humanely" first, explicitly tying a trade agreement to a peaceful resolution of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

"Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump said on Twitter.

"I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi (Jinping) wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?" Trump said.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman said earlier on Wednesday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about Chinese paramilitary movement along the Hong Kong border.

The State Department's expression of concern came after senior U.S. lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties called on Trump to take a tougher line with China as worries grew over a possible Chinese intervention.

Trump, who has been seeking a major deal to correct trade imbalances with China, has faced criticism from Congress and elsewhere for not taking a stronger public line on Hong Kong and for his characterization of the protests earlier this month as "riots" that were a matter for China to deal with.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander and Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pDoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach warns Fed rate cuts will not stop U.S. recession
RE
08:07pYen holds gains as Treasury yield inversion fans recession fears
RE
07:43pTrump says China should treat Hong Kong 'humanely' before trade deal can be agreed
RE
07:42pTrump spares bibles but not rosaries from Chinese tariff lists
RE
07:16pUK offers $30 million contract to maintain drug supply after Brexit
RE
06:48pBANKRUPTCY FILINGS BY U.S. ENERGY PRODUCERS PICK UP SPEED : law firm analysis
RE
06:43pTrump officials see no Chinese concessions for tariff delays amid market rout
RE
06:43pChina requests removal of additional tariffs as per Osaka consensus - Global Times editor in chief
RE
06:40pTrump officials see no Chinese concessions for tariff delays amid market rout
RE
06:31pTrump officials see no Chinese concessions for tariff delays amid market rout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK offers $30 million contract to maintain drug supply after Brexit
2FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Grant of Options
3ORAGENICS INC : ORAGENICS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4AHF Applauds Appointment of Winnie Byanyima as Head of UNAIDS
5LANDEC CORPORATION : LANDEC : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group