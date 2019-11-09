Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 02:38pm EST
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely," but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right deal for America.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that the talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked, but China wanted a deal more than he did.

"The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make the deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it's not a great deal, I won't make it," he said.

"I'd like to make a deal, but it's got to be the right deal," he said.

"China very much wants to make a deal," Trump added. "They're having the worst year they've had in 57 years. Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg, they want to make a deal, perhaps they have to make a deal, I don't know, I don't care, that's up to them."

Trump said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs, which he said had brought in tens of billions of dollars for the United States and soon "literally hundreds of billions of dollars."

"There was a lot of incorrect reporting, but you will see what I'm going to be doing," he said.

"There's a difference on tariffs, but we can always get tariffs," he said.

"The level of tariff lift is incorrect," Trump said in reference to news reports. He did not elaborate.

Officials from both countries said on Thursday that China and the United States had agreed to roll back tariffs already in place on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal to end a damaging trade war, but the idea has been met with stiff opposition within some quarters of the Trump administration.

On Friday, Trump, in comments that hit stock prices and the dollar, said he had not agreed to a tariff rollback. "I haven't agreed to anything," he told reporters then.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pTrump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
RE
02:10pEVENT : The Export-Import Bank and Small Business
PU
02:10pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : Broomfield Participated in COGCC FLowline Rulemaking
PU
10:50aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Amends 2012 New Mexico Disaster Declaration
PU
10:03aSAUDI ARAMCO TARGETS SALE OF 0.5% OF OIL FIRM TO RETAIL INVESTORS IN IPO : sources
RE
08:28aIraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister
RE
08:11aEgypt's annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 3.1% in October
RE
06:48aBrexit 'Paralysis' Leads Moody's to Lower Outlook on U.K. Debt -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:13aBrexit 'Paralysis' Leads Moody's to Lower Outlook on U.K. Debt -- Update
DJ
05:45aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Press release on India-EU Strategic Partnership Review
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
3ALIBABA HIRES MORE BANKS ON UP TO $15 BILLION LISTING: sources
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : FRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR REACTORS TO COST 46 BILLION EUROS: Le Monde
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group