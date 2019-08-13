Log in
Trump says Christmas shopping was factor in tariff decision

08/13/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration decided to delay tariffs on some Chinese imports until mid-December to avoid hurting U.S. shoppers heading into the Christmas holiday.

"We're doing this for the Christmas season" to avoid any adverse impact on U.S. shoppers, Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave New Jersey for an event in Pittsburgh.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

