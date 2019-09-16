Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says Iran appears to be culprit for Saudi oil attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it looked like Iran was responsible for attacks over the weekend on Saudi Arabian oil plants, but he was in no rush to respond and was still trying to find out who was behind the strikes.

Several U.S. cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, have blamed Tehran for the attacks, which cut 5% of world crude oil production.

Iran has denied blame, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying the strike was carried out by "Yemeni people" retaliating to attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's four-year-old war.

Trump said the United States had a lot of options to respond to the attacks, but declined to say what measures he was considering. He added that, while the United States could help, he had not promised protection to Riyadh.

The attacks on Saudi Arabia have damaged the globe's largest crude processing plant and triggered the biggest jump in oil prices in nearly 30 years.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 13.21% 68.06 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 12.83% 61.91 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pDon't expect oil shocks to move the Fed
RE
04:26pEvidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, Riyadh says
RE
04:26pDon't expect oil shocks to move the Fed
RE
04:22pUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : UN and civil society launch data Platform about Venezuelans in Brazil
PU
04:21pWorkers picket GM plants as UAW contract talks resume
RE
04:19pU.S. lawmakers blast Iran, wary of war, after Saudi oil attack
RE
04:18pTrump says oil price rise after attack on Saudi plants 'not a problem'
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pU.S. prepared to tap emergency oil reserves, Perry says no decision yet
RE
04:14pPutin proposes Russian weapons for Saudi Arabia after oil industry attacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil rallies after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks slip
3Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
4Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group