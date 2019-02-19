Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.

Tariffs on $200 billion (153 billion pounds) worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent by March 1 if the world's two largest economies do not settle their trade dispute, but Trump has suggested several times that he would be open to postponing the deadline.

"They are very complex talks. They're going very well," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I can't tell you exactly about timing, but the date is not a magical date. A lot of things can happen."

Trump said the real question would be whether the United States would raise the tariffs as planned.

"I know that China would like not for that to happen, so I think they're trying to move fast so that doesn’t happen."

On Tuesday, the United States and China launched a new round of talks in Washington, with follow-up sessions later in the week. The negotiations followed a week of talks in Beijing that ended last week without a deal but which officials said had yielded progress on some key issues.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Division of Market Oversight Announces Mel Gunewardena as Deputy Director of the Market Intelligence Branch and the Agency's Chief Market Intelligence Officer
PU
03:36pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:34pDollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
03:31pEXCLUSIVE : Fed's Williams says new economic outlook necessary for rate hikes
RE
03:24pOffshore yuan hits two-week peak on report on stable currency pledge
RE
03:17pGerman halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry - Hunt
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
03:13pGold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.