Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says U.S. is having tremendous success with China on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:59am EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was having tremendous success with China on trade, a day after U.S. and Chinese officials concluded three days of trade talks in Beijing.

The meetings in China were the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Buenos Aires in December and agreed a 90-day truce in a trade war that has disrupted the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

The U.S. president, who has often said he has a good personal rapport with Xi, made the comment to reporters as he left the White House for a visit to the southern U.S. border. He did not elaborate.

Washington has presented Beijing with a long list of demands that would rewrite the terms of trade between the world’s two largest economies. They include changes to China’s policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers, industrial subsidies and other non-tariff barriers to trade.

Some 40 days into the 90-day truce, there were few concrete details on progress made so far. The meetings in Beijing were not at a ministerial level, so were not expected to produce a deal to end the trade war.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aChina and slow growth may keep the punchbowl brimming
RE
10:05aAmerican Airlines shares fall on dour fourth-quarter outlook, weighs on sector
RE
10:02aThe Big Picture
10:01aChina says trade talks with U.S. made progress on forced tech transfers, IP rights
RE
09:59aTrump says U.S. is having tremendous success with China on trade
RE
09:48aCURRENCIES : Dollar Inches Up From 3-month Low Amid Busy Economic Calendar
DJ
09:48aSears chairman submits new $5 billion bid to save bankrupt retailer
RE
09:46aBitwise Files For New Bitcoin ETF
PR
09:46aFrench companies bruised by 'yellow vests' protests
RE
09:43aECB to debate new cheap loans in 'fragile and fluid' context - minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.