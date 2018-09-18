Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:35pm CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

"We're having a tremendous impact on China. We're doing a very good job with China," he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back on Tuesday with levies on about $60 billion of U.S. imports.

"China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something," he added.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20pBitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem Joins Kuende’s Advisory Board and Brings the Crypto.IQ Team of Experts
AC
08:18pGlaxo Draws Bidders for Consumer Healthcare Business in India -Reuters
DJ
08:06pDoJ requests documents related to Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
08:03pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition 1192/2013 by Teresa Vassallo Varela and Marc Bugnard (Spanish) concerning a major infrastructural project in Cadiz, Spain - PE 535.956v03-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
08:03pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition 1257/2012 by Savvas Mikropoulos (Greek), on an alleged violation of EU law by the Commission and the Central European Bank in relation to Greece - PE 529.911v03-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
07:51pFerrari plans 15 new models, SUV to deliver earnings growth
RE
07:50pPRESIDENT TRUMP : If China Retaliates Against U.S. Farmers, He Will Consider Imposing $257 Billion in Additional Tariffs
DJ
07:45pChinese Officials Scramble to Respond to Trump's New Tariffs
DJ
07:43pMARKET MILLENNIALS : Speech by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury at the Cato Institute
PU
07:35pTrump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.