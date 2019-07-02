Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talks with China were under way and any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting on Saturday at a Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May.

Trump told reporters on Monday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "speaking very much on phone but they are also meeting. It essentially has already begun."

"I think we have a good chance of making a deal," Trump said.

He said he expected China's negotiating position to move closer to Washington's. Talks broke down in May after the United States accused China of backtracking on reform pledges.

Trump said China has had a "big advantage" over the United States in trade for "many years."

"So obviously you can't make a 50-50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage," Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aRussian airlines cancel some Czech flights in route row
RE
04:01aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
04:00aGerman firms abroad at most downbeat since 2015 - DIHK survey
RE
03:58aChina says to make timely use of RRR cuts to support small firms
RE
03:54aOPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices
RE
03:49aTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
RE
03:43aMalaysia's May export growth seen picking up to 3.6% y/y - Reuters poll
RE
03:43aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Tourist Movement on Borders
PU
03:42aChina Vows to Accelerate the Opening of Its Financial Sector to Foreigners
DJ
03:30aPhilippines inflation seen resuming downward trend in June - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Half Year Trading Update
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About