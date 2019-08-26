Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says confident China sincere about wanting a trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was confident that China was sincere about wanting a trade deal with the United States because it had taken "a very large hit" in recent months.

"I think they want to make a deal very badly. I think that was elevated last night. The vice chairman of China came out, he said he wants to see a deal made," Trump told a news conference at the end of G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

"He wants it to be made under calm conditions ... I agree that China has taken a very large hit in the last few months. Three million jobs. It will soon be much more than 3 million jobs. Their chain is breaking up like no one has seen before. Once that happens it is very hard to put it back together. I think they very much want to make a deal."

The trade war between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, escalated last Friday as both sides leveled more tariffs on each other's exports.

Earlier on Monday, Trump sounded a more conciliatory note, saying he believed China wanted to make a trade deal after it contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table.

(Writing by by John Chalmers; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pTrump sees possible U.S.-EU trade deal that would avert car tariffs
RE
01:56pMacron says France and U.S. reached digital tax deal
RE
01:53pSuncor and Shell urge Canadian regulator to review contentious Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
01:49pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
01:45pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
01:25pWall Street rises after Trump's softer stance on trade
RE
01:25pManaging General Agency Paragon Insurance Launches Nationwide Workers’ Compensation Insurance Program
SE
01:24pOil falls as U.S.-Iran optimism faces U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group