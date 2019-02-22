Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 09:54pm EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald trump said on Friday he may or may not include Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp in the trade deal being negotiated between the United States and China.

The Justice Department has charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide. The United States is seeking her extradition.

In a separate case, the Justice Department charged the telecommunications equipment maker with stealing robotic technology from T-Mobile US Inc. Huawei has said the companies settled their dispute in 2017.

Trump told reporters at the White House that U.S. officials are not talking about dropping charges against Huawei.

Huawei will be raised with U.S. attorneys and the attorney general in the coming weeks, Trump said, but "right now it's not something that we're discussing."

Last year, Chinese peer ZTE was prevented from buying essential components from U.S. firms after pleading guilty to similar charges, crippling its operations.

ZTE resumed normal business after paying up to $1.4 billion in fines and replacing its entire board, on top of a near $900 million penalty paid in 2017.

It is not clear how ZTE could be involved in any trade agreement.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US -0.29% 73.2 Delayed Quote.15.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58pTrump says he's inclined to extend China trade deadline and meet Xi soon
RE
09:54pTrump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal
RE
09:54pTrump says he's inclined to extend China trade deadline and meet Xi soon
RE
08:05pNo more MOUs! USTR Lighthizer tweaks trade terminology after dispute with Trump
RE
07:27pChina Trade Talks Extended as Trump Pushes to Close the Deal--3rd Update
DJ
07:26pChina Trade Talks Extended as Trump Pushes to Close the Deal--3rd Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:02pSDSRPC SOUTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN RESEARCH & PROMOTION : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and MS Technologies™ Announce Launch of Enlist E3™ Soybeans for the United States in 2019
PU
06:58pTHE BATTLE FOR CITGO : How Venezuela's opposition leaders seized control
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
2APPLE : APPLE : Reconsidering screen time
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
4Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court document

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.