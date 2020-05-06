Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:07pm BST

By Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase 1 trade deal the two countries signed in January before the coronavirus spread globally.

Trump, whose administration is weighing punitive actions against Beijing over its early handling of the virus outbreak as economic damage mounts, said he was "watching closely" whether China would meet its commitments to increase U.S. goods purchases under the trade deal.

He said China was buying a lot of American farm product, but questioned whether the purchases were at the levels needed to meet the deal's commitments on U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services.

"I'll be able to report in about a week or two as to - not only with the farmers, but with many other industries also," Trump said.

"They understand they have a deal and hopefully they're going to get with the deal and we'll see. They may. They may not. We're going to find out," Trump added.

Under the trade deal, China agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. goods from a 2017 baseline by $200 billion over two years, with about $77 billion in increased purchases in the first year and $123 billion in the second year.

Washington has pledged to launch negotiations with Beijing on a Phase 2 trade deal tackling government subsidies and thornier technology transfer issues, but there has been no effort to start these talks since the coronavirus has locked down large parts of the U.S. economy.

U.S. officials have said they are weighing actions against China, including possible tariffs and moves to shift supply chains away from China.

Asked about these at a White House briefing, Trump said, "We're in the midst of some very big things, so I just don't want to talk about that now."

But comments by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday highlighted a deepening rift between Washington and Beijing.

"Right now it's a relationship of disappointment and frustration because the president has said how frustrated he is that some of the decisions of China put American lives at risk," McEnany said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pU.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
RE
11:16pUber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says
RE
11:14pSIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
PU
11:08pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
11:07pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
11:04pCanada's Manulife posts profit miss on market woes, coronavirus-related claims
RE
10:59pDUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results; Delivered Strong Performance And Generated Record Quarterly Net Earnings
PU
10:54pU.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports
RE
10:35pTrade worries drive Dow, S&P down
RE
10:25pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
2U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2020-2024 | Changes in Clea..
4TORSTAR CORPORATION : TORSTAR CORPORATION: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Meeting Of Class A Shareho..
5Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Q2 HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group