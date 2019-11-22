Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he alone stopped massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he alone was preventing China from crushing protesters in Hong Kong with a million soldiers, as he defended his attempts to strike a trade deal with Beijing amid fears of a Chinese crack down on the demonstrations.

In one of his most bombastic statements yet over relations with China, Trump said in a television interview he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that clamping down on the Hong Kong protesters would have "a tremendous negative impact" on efforts to reach an accord to end a 16-month trade war between the United States and China.

"If it weren’t for me Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes," Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends."

"He’s got a million soldiers standing outside of Hong Kong that aren’t going in only because I ask him please don’t do it, you’ll be making a big mistake, it’s going to have a tremendous negative impact on the trade deal and he wants to make a trade deal," Trump added, referring to Xi.

Trump was asked what he planned to do about calls from some quarters for him to veto congressional legislation supporting the Hong Kong protesters that has greatly angered China and appeared to link it with the trade deal he has been seeking, but gave no clear answer.

"Look we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi. He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy. We have to stand.

"But I’d like to see them work it out. Okay? We have to see them work it out. But I stand with Hong Kong, I stand with freedom, I stand with all of the things that we want to do.

"But we also are in the process of making the largest trade deal in history and if we could do that that would be great ... If it weren’t for me thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now and you wouldn’t have any riots you’d have a police state."

Trump added that a trade deal with China was "potentially very close."

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would put the special treatment Hong Kong enjoys in U.S. law under tighter scrutiny linked to the extent of Hong Kong's autonomy from Beijing, and threatens officials responsible for human rights violations with sanctions.

The president has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign a bill passed by Congress, unless he opts to use his veto powers.

Months of increasingly violent street protests in Hong Kong have raised fears that China might send troops from the mainland to crush the unrest, but there has been no sign of the massive intervention Trump referred to.

In August, Beijing moved thousands of troops across the border into Hong Kong in an operation state news agency Xinhua described at the time as a routine "rotation," but the city's government has said the mainland army is not part of Hong Kong police operations to quell the demonstrations.

On Saturday, Chinese army troops from the small garrison stationed in Hong Kong helped to clean bricks and debris left behind by protesters at a university campus, the first time they have been seen out on the streets since the start of the unrest in June. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said this move should not be "over interpreted."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION 0.64% 35.935 Delayed Quote.-25.81%
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP 1.17% 14.66 Delayed Quote.75.30%
GRAINCORP LIMITED 0.36% 8.38 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
REACH PLC 5.56% 93.9 Delayed Quote.36.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pBayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying
RE
01:04pRay Dalio denies report hedge fund Bridgewater has bearish bet on market
RE
01:02pUnion says no real progress in Canada rail strike as analysts forecast hit to economy
RE
01:01pFederal pension fund says bill banning China investment is discriminatory
RE
12:57pTrump says he alone stopped massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong protests
RE
12:57pTrump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:57pCHINA'S XI : Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgement - Xinhua
RE
12:56pBan on flavored vapes could lead to loss of 150,000 jobs, $8.4 billion sales hit
RE
12:54pPeugeot still aims to sign merger deal with Fiat this year - source
RE
12:48pCanadian dollar pares weekly decline, lifted by domestic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group