Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he cannot confirm travel warning for Americans abroad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was planning to meet with State Department officials later on Thursday but could not confirm a report that the United States planned to warn Americans abroad to come back or else plan to shelter in place.

?We haven?t had the meeting yet,? Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House.

Politico earlier on Thursday reported that the State Department is preparing to announce a level four travel advisory - it's most serious warning - for all international travel.

The advisory would warn American citizens to return to the United States or prepare to stay where they are, and would also instruct Americans not to travel abroad, according to the report.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pTrump says he would support government taking stake in certain companies
RE
12:55pEUROPEANS ASK WHAT HAS EU DONE FOR US? ANSWER : 2.5 trillion euro stimulus
RE
12:54p'Quadruple witching' may spell some relief to stressed stocks
RE
12:53pCoronavirus patients flood hospitals in Swiss canton next to Italy
RE
12:53pCrisis-era regulators call on banks to halt distributions, de-leverage trading
RE
12:51pU.N. chief warns global recession due to coronavirus 'a near certainty'
RE
12:51pCoronavirus layoffs push U.S. weekly jobless claims to two-and-a-half-year high
RE
12:43pDisney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior
RE
12:42pDisney says coronavirus could impact consumer behaviour
RE
12:39pTrump says he cannot confirm travel warning for Americans abroad
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group