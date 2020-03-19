Trump says he cannot confirm travel warning for Americans abroad

?We haven?t had the meeting yet,? Trump told reporters at a news conference at the White House.

Politico earlier on Thursday reported that the State Department is preparing to announce a level four travel advisory - it's most serious warning - for all international travel.

The advisory would warn American citizens to return to the United States or prepare to stay where they are, and would also instruct Americans not to travel abroad, according to the report.

