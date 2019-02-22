Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he expects to meet China's Xi soon on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:21pm EST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that if he sees progress being made in trade talks with China, he may be inclined to extend negotiations beyond a March 1 deadline, and suggested it was likely the globe's two largest economies would be able to make a deal.

Washington and Beijing are engaged in negotiations intended to ease trade tensions ahead of that deadline, at which point the United States had initially planned to increase tariffs on $200 billion (£153.1 billion) worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent.

But Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that because of the progress being made, this week's round of negotiations had been extended. He added that if the two countries reached a deal, tariffs would not need to rise.

Trump said he expects to meet China's leader, Xi Jinping, soon, and the biggest trade decisions would be made between the two leaders, though he left open the possibility that he and Xi would not work out the final points.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two countries had concluded a strong agreement on currency.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pCanada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining
RE
03:32pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — January 2019
PU
03:31pDollar slips as safe-haven allure eases on U.S.-China trade comments
RE
03:29pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar To End Week Lower As Optimism On China Trade Deal Grows
DJ
03:24pDollar slips as safe-haven allure eases on U.S.-China trade comments
RE
03:22pPAHO PAN AMERICAN HEALTH ORGANIZATION : Belize launches plan to expand its health workforce, improve its geographical distribution and skills
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — January 2019
PU
03:21pTrump says he expects to meet China's Xi soon on trade
RE
03:18pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Fed Bars Former JPMorgan Subsidiary Executive Over Referral Hiring Scheme
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
4BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update
5Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.