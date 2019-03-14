Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:40am EDT
Containers and trucks are seen at a terminal of the Qingdao port in Shandong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a trade pact with China and insisted that any deal include protection for intellectual property, a major sticking point between the two sides during months of negotiations.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been expected to hold a summit at the president's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida later this month, but no date has been set for a meeting and no in-person talks between their trade teams have been held in more than two weeks.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a meeting between the two was more likely to take place in April at the earliest.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that there "were rumblings" in Washington about a possible meeting in late April.

The president, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he thought there was a good chance a deal would be made, in part because China wanted one after suffering from U.S. tariffs on its goods.

But he acknowledged Xi may be wary of coming to a summit without an agreement in hand after seeing Trump end a separate summit in Vietnam with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without a peace deal.

"I think President Xi saw that I'm somebody that believes in walking when the deal is not done, and you know there's always a chance it could happen and he probably wouldn't want that," Trump said.

China has not made any public comment confirming Xi is considering going to meet Trump in Florida or elsewhere.

The president, who likes to emphasize his own deal-making abilities, said an agreement to end a months-long trade war could be finished ahead of a presidential meeting or completed in-person with his counterpart.

"We could do it either way. We could have the deal completed and come and sign, or we could get the deal almost completed and negotiate some of the final points. I would prefer that," he said.

Trump decided last month not to increase tariffs on Chinese goods at the beginning of March, giving a nod to the success of negotiations so far.

But hurdles remain, and intellectual property is one of them. Washington accuses Beijing of forcing U.S. companies to share their intellectual property and transfer their technology to local partners in order to do business in China. Beijing denies it engages in such practices.

Asked on Wednesday if intellectual property had to be included in a trade deal, Trump said: "Yes it does."

He indicated that from his perspective, a meeting with Xi was still likely.

"I think things are going along very well - we'll just see what the date is," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I'm in no rush. I want the deal to be right. ... I am not in a rush whatsoever. It's got to be the right deal. It's got to be a good deal for us and if it's not, we're not going to make that deal."

'MAINTAINING CONTACT'

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Xi had previously told Trump that he is willing to "maintain contacts" with the U.S. president.

Over the weekend, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, who has been deeply involved in the trade talks with the United States, did not answer questions from reporters on whether Xi would go to Mar-a-Lago.

Two Beijing-based diplomatic sources, familiar with the situation, told Reuters that Xi would not be going to Mar-a-Lago, at least in the near term.

One said there had been no formal approach from the United States to China about such a trip, while the second said the problem was that China had realized a trade agreement was not going to be as easy to reach as they had initially thought.

"This is media hype," said the first source, of reports Xi and Trump could meet this month in Florida.

Though Trump said he is not in a hurry, a trade deal this spring would give him a win to cite as an economic accomplishment as he advances his 2020 re-election campaign. The trade war has hurt the global economy and hung over stock markets, which would likely benefit from an end to the tensions.

In addition to smoothing over sticking points on content, the United States is eager to include a strong enforcement mechanism in a deal to ensure that Beijing can be held accountable if it breaks any of its terms.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has spearheaded the talks from the American side, said on Tuesday that U.S. officials hoped they were in the final weeks of their talks with China but that major issues remained to be resolved.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, and Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in BEIJING; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Michael Perry)

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aEUROFOUND EUROPEAN FOUNDATION FOR IMPROVEMEN : EU, China, US will suffer economically from the re-emergence of protectionism
PU
06:49aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Nearly 9 in 10 businesses want extension of Article 50
PU
06:40aTrump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
RE
06:35aEuropean, UK shares rally after UK parliament votes down no-deal Brexit
RE
06:34aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : The effect of possible EU diversification requirements on the risk of banks' sovereign bond portfolios
PU
06:34aEESC EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMITTEE : The continuity of the EU peace and reconciliation programme in Northern Ireland is crucial in the context of Brexit
PU
06:33aCLIC TECHNOLOGY : Nears Completion of Proprietary Software That Can Convert $132 Billion Cryptocurrency to Readily Spendable Cash
AQ
06:31aDi Maio says Italy president backs MOUs on Chinese investments
RE
06:30aECB to launch new overnight rate str on Oct 2
RE
06:29aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : welcomes WA EPA commitment to consultation on emissions guidelines
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.