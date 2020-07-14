Log in
Trump says he is not interested in talking to China about Phase 2 deal

07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts event celebrating law enforcement at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is not interested in talking to China about a Phase 2 trade deal.

"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," Trump replied when asked in an interview with CBS News whether Phase 2 trade talks were dead.

"We made a great trade deal," Trump said, referring to the Phase 1 agreement signed in January. "But as soon as the deal was done, the ink wasn't even dry, and they hit us with the plague," he said, referring to the novel coronavirus, which first emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"So right now, I'm not interested in talking to China about another deal," Trump said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

