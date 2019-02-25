Trump says he plans summit with China to sign trade deal

However, Trump also told a group of U.S. governors at the White House that while a U.S.-China trade pact could happen very soon, it also might not happen at all.

On Sunday, Trump said he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to "productive" trade talks. Assuming additional progress was made on both sides, Trump said he planned to meet with Xi at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

World markets rose on Monday after Trump's announcement of the delay, feeding investors' hopes that the trade war between the world's two biggest economies could soon see a resolution.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey)