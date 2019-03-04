Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 07:26pm EST
U.S. President Trump speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he intends to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free.

"I am providing notice of my intent to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program," Trump said in a letter to congressional leaders.

"I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India," Trump said.

Trump, who has vowed to reduce U.S. trade deficits, has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs.

The U.S. goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office.

India is the world's largest beneficiary of the GSP program and ending its participation would be the strongest punitive action against India since Trump took office in 2017.

"I will continue to assess whether the Government of India is providing equitable and reasonable access to its markets, in accordance with the GSP eligibility criteria," he said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29pChina raises budget deficit to 2.8 percent of GDP - policy report
RE
07:26pTrump says he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10pWESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : WAPA Addresses Pistachio Conference on NOW
PU
07:10pWESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : CalOSHA to Consider Nighttime Lighting Standard
PU
07:10pU.S. Probes Titanium Imports in Possible Tariff Case
DJ
07:07pUK shoppers slow their spending ahead of Brexit, some stockpile
RE
06:40pGalileo Camps Coming to Arcadia, California Summer 2019
SE
06:05pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Urges All Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to Sign and Ratify the Escazú Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : Cheniere Deal With China Signals Country's Key Role in LNG Exports
4ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC : Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Private..
5ARDIDEN : 05/03/2019 Pause in Trading

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.