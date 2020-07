WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he signed legislation and an executive order to hold China "accountable" for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.

At a Rose Garden news conference, Trump said he is ending Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a punishment against China for what he called its "oppressive" actions against the people of Hong Kong.

