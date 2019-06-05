Trump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands

"Mexico you know wants to make a deal. They have their entire delegation right now going over to probably the White House location to negotiate with our people," Trump told reporters at the start of a two-day trip to Ireland.

"Mexico can stop it, they have to stop it. Otherwise we just won't be able to do business. It's a very simple thing. And I think they will stop it. I think they want to make a deal, and they've sent their top people to try and do it. We'll see what happens today. We should know something."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)