Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

SHANNON, Ireland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thinks Mexico wants to make a deal in the neighbors' immigration dispute, but that he will go ahead with tariffs on Mexican goods if it does not do more to control migration.

"Mexico you know wants to make a deal. They have their entire delegation right now going over to probably the White House location to negotiate with our people," Trump told reporters at the start of a two-day trip to Ireland.

"Mexico can stop it, they have to stop it. Otherwise we just won't be able to do business. It's a very simple thing. And I think they will stop it. I think they want to make a deal, and they've sent their top people to try and do it. We'll see what happens today. We should know something."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28pHINES INTERESTS PARTNERSHIP : acquires land in Hamm for logistics project as part of new investment strategy in Germany
PU
05:28pRussia Rolls Out Red Carpet for Xi Amid Tensions With the West -- 2nd update
DJ
05:27pMexico wants U.S. to reroute funds to tackle migrant surge - sources
RE
05:26pU.S. Agriculture Secretary Perdue anxious that tariffs may interfere with ratification of USMCA -Bloomberg
RE
05:23pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 6, 2019
PU
05:19pPOSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN : sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pEXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo board weighs keeping interim CEO in place - sources
RE
05:06pMexico, U.S. officials meet in high-stakes tariff talks at White House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Oil slumps on U.S. crude stock build, WTI touches Jan. low
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3RENAULT : Renault Puts Off Vote on Merger -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About