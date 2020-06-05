Log in
Trump says he views U.S.-China trade deal differently amid coronavirus

06/05/2020 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump delivers statement on protests over racial inequality at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago," Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don't know if that's going to happen. I'll let you know," he added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul)

