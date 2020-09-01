Trump says he will meet with drugmakers this week over pricing

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said
on Tuesday he planned to meet with pharmaceutical companies
this week regarding his so-called most- favored-nation executive
order aimed at lowering drug prices paid by the U.S. federal
government.
The president signed the executive order this summer which,
among other things, would require Medicare to tie the prices it
pays for drugs to those paid by other countries. Its
implementation, however, has been delayed as the administration
seeks to work out a solution with the industry.
Trump said the drugmakers had a "real problem" with his
decision.
"So, they're coming in to see me, and we expect to get a
very substantial price reduction in prescription drugs, which
has never been done before," Trump told reporters at Joint Base
Andrews as he departed for Wisconsin. "They're coming ... this
week."
Under the rule, the Medicare insurance program would only
pay a price for a drug that matches the lowest price paid among
foreign governments. Medicare, which covers older Americans and
those with disabilities, is currently prohibited from
negotiating the prices it pays to drugmakers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)