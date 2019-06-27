Trump says he will talk about trade with Indian PM Modi
06/27/2019 | 08:50pm EDT
OSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be talking about trade with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders sit down for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting on Friday.
Trump was speaking to reporters in the host city of Osaka, western Japan, ahead of a trilateral meeting with Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)