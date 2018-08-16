Trump says his steel tariffs will save the U.S. industry: WSJ

In a 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop. (https://on.wsj.com/2KYrku2)

He told the Journal the 25 percent tariffs on steel will rescue an industry important to U.S. national security.

As a result of the tariffs, competition will be "internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and U.S. Steel was our greatest company," he told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)