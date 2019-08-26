Log in
Trump says hopes doesn't have to consider tariffs on German cars

08/26/2019 | 05:44am EDT
G7 summit in Biarritz

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed a trade deal with the European Union and said he hoped Washington would not have to consider imposing tariffs on German cars.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a G7 summit in the French coastal resort of Biarritz, which Trump said had been productive.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by John Chalmers; editing by John Irish)

