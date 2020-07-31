Log in
Trump says looking at options on TikTok, including possible ban

07/31/2020 | 09:13pm EDT
U.S. President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for a trip to Florida from the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was looking at lot of alternatives regarding Chinese firm ByteDance's TikTok video app, including the possibility of a ban.

"We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some others things," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Florida.

"There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening. So, we'll see what happens," he said.

People familiar with the matter have said the United States is preparing to take action on TikTok amid concerns over the security of the personal data collected by the popular short video app.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Susan Heavey)

