Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

Asked at a news conference whether there were other particular China-owned companies he was considering a ban on, such as Alibaba, Trump replied: "Well, we're looking at other things, yes."

Trump has been piling pressure on Chinese-owned companies, such as by vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States. The United States ordered its Chinese owner ByteDance on Friday to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

Trump, who has made changing the U.S.-China trade relationship a central theme of his presidency, has been sharply critical of China while also praising its purchases of agriculture products such as soybeans and corn as part of a trade agreement reached late last year. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Richard Chang and Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.10% 253.97 Delayed Quote.19.74%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.23% 324.5 End-of-day quote.-16.31%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 289.7 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pTrump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance
RE
05:47pPublic Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph
RE
05:02pPublic Health England to be scrapped and replaced by new body - Telegraph
RE
04:18pUae apex signs strategic trade agreement with israeli tera group to develop covid-19 research - stat news agency wam
RE
04:08pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : members ratify new contact at Cumberland mine, West Virginia prep plants
PU
04:03pHAWAII DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Grants and Loans for Farmers and Ranchers
PU
03:43pYale's COVID-19 saliva test used in NBA gets FDA OK for emergencies
RE
03:07pUPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS
RE
02:58pSouth African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall
RE
02:18pSouth African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa cabin crew union members back cost cut deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days
3LG CHEM, LTD. : China's CATL is developing new EV battery with no nickel, cobalt, executive says
4APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group