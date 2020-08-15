Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald
Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese
companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he
moved to ban TikTok.
Asked at a news conference whether there were other
particular China-owned companies he was considering a ban on,
such as Alibaba, Trump replied: "Well, we're looking at other
things, yes."
Trump has been piling pressure on Chinese-owned companies,
such as by vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United
States. The United States ordered its Chinese owner ByteDance on
Friday to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days,
the latest effort to ramp up pressure over concerns about the
safety of the personal data it handles.
Trump, who has made changing the U.S.-China trade
relationship a central theme of his presidency, has been sharply
critical of China while also praising its purchases of
agriculture products such as soybeans and corn as part of a
trade agreement reached late last year.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Richard Chang and
Daniel Wallis)