Trump says 'my biggest threat is the Fed'

10/16/2018 | 10:17pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump heaped more criticism on the Federal Reserve in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday, extending his discontent beyond its chairman, Jerome Powell, who he has frequently critiqued in public.

"My biggest threat is the Fed," he said according to excerpts released before the interview with Trish Regan Primetime airs. "I put a couple of other people there I’m not so happy with too but for the most part I’m very happy with people."

Last week Trump criticized the U.S. central bank twice, saying it was raising interest rates so swiftly that it threatened the country's economic health.

Past U.S. presidents have criticized the central bank, but the recent run of invective was unusual even for Trump, where he has called the Fed "crazy," "loco," "ridiculous," and "too cute."

Trump has said he is not trying to oust Powell, who he appointed to replace former Chair Janet Yellen.

"Can I be honest? I’m not blaming anybody," he said in the interview. "I put him there. And maybe it’s right, maybe it’s wrong, but I put him there."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Mohammad Zargham)

