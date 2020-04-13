Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says plan to re-open shuttered U.S. economy to be completed soon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 07:22pm EDT
U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the U.S. economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In his daily news briefing, Trump noted that the number of deaths from the virus in the United States had begun to plateau, indicating that "social distancing" efforts had succeeded.

State governors, meanwhile, appeared to be discussing plans to resume economic activity without seeking input from the Trump administration.

Nine states on the U.S. East and West coasts said on Monday they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders.

The virus has killed more than 22,000 people in the United States and shut down all but essential travel and businesses.

Pressed on the question of whether governors or the federal government would make the decision to re-open schools and closed businesses, the president said that he had ultimate authority.

"The president of the United States calls the shots," Trump said. "That being said, we're going to work with the states."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Diane Bartz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57pDollar inches lower as investors brace for Chinese trade data
RE
08:57pOil gains as U.S. shale production set to fall sharply
RE
08:48pKINCORA COPPER : issued Nevertire license
PU
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:40pSoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first financial year loss in 15 years
RE
08:16pAsia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains
RE
08:13pGrubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats are sued over restaurant prices amid pandemic
RE
08:09pDisney enters $5 billion credit agreement
RE
07:58pIMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic
RE
07:55pRecord oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4NEWS CORPORATION : NEWS : sees hit to ad revenue from coronavirus pandemic
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group