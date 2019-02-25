Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he may soon sign a deal to end a trade war with Chinese President Xi Jinping if their countries can bridge remaining differences, saying negotiators were "very, very close" to a deal.

Markets rallied on Monday after Trump said on Sunday he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion (£152.70 billion) of Chinese goods and extend his March 1 deadline for a deal.

Trump decision avoided another escalation in a trade war that has already cost both countries billions of dollars and roiled global financial markets.

The United States is demanding China change the way it does business with the United States, demanding more access for U.S. companies, enforcement of intellectual property protection and an end to industrial subsidies.

"We're going to have another summit, we're going to have a signing summit," Trump told a gathering of U.S. governors on Monday.

"So hopefully, we can get that completed. But we’re getting very, very close."

High-level U.S. and Chinese negotiators met in Washington through the weekend, working towards a deal that would end a tit-for-tat tariff battle that began in mid-2018.

Trump cited progress in the talks as the reason for not raising tariffs further on Chinese goods. He also sounded a note of caution, when he said a deal "could happen fairly soon, or it might not happen at all."

Negotiators were still struggling to overcome differences on a mechanism to ensure that China fulfils any pledges it makes as part of the deal. Washington wants an enforcement mechanism built into the deal.

Assuming additional progress is made on both sides, Trump said he planned to meet with Xi at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump told the governors "it looks like" Chinese negotiators would be returning quickly to continue work towards a deal.

Talks over the weekend with China's Vice Premier Liu He were handled by a small team of top-level negotiators, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said a source who had been briefed on the talks.

Later on Monday, Trump wrote in a tweet: "China Trade Deal (and more) in advanced stages. Relationship between our two Countries is very strong. I have therefore agreed to delay U.S. tariff hikes. Let’s see what happens?"

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Makini Brice; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey in Washington and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Simon Webb and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pOil falls more than 3 percent as Trump blames OPEC for 'too high' prices
RE
05:02pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Seek Out Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:00pTech Up in Anticipation of Trade Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:56pTrump's Retreat on Tariffs May Help Keep Inflation Pressure at Bay, Report Says
DJ
04:53pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Calls for more investment in statistics systems, focus on literacy
PU
04:51pFinancial Stocks Up as Financial Conditions Seen Improving -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:49pConsumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Trade-Deal Prospects -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:47pCharitable Giving Made Up of More Large Donors in First Year of New Tax Law
DJ
04:45pTrump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
RE
04:45pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE inks $21 billion biopharma sale to Danaher in U-turn under Culp
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : WARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.